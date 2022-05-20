COLUMBUS, Kans. — Under the directions of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment a boil order has been issued for the City of Columbus.

The order, which was sent Friday, urges Columbus residents to check their water and see observe the following precautions until instructed otherwise:

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.



KDHE issued the advisory due to “a loss of pressure in the distribution system due to system maintenance.” This failure to maintain pressure can result in a loss in chlorine residuals which can mean bacterial contamination.

KDHE will rescind the order after proper laboratory testing yields positive results.