UPDATE: Boil advisory issued for Asbury

Update

ASBURY, Mo. — The City of Asbury’s boil order has been lifted.

Original

ASBURY, Mo. — The City of Asbury is currently under a boil advisory.

It went into place after the city experienced a water leak. The leak has since been fixed — but city officials are taking precautions in the meantime.

The advisory will remain in place until tests come back showing everything is safe again. Until then, residents are asked to boil water for one minute prior to drinking it or preparing food — or use bottled water.

They also shouldn’t use ice from an automatic ice maker.