UPDATE: Body Recovered in Elk River Identified

Update

MCDONALD CO., Mo. — The body recovered in Elk River on Saturday, July 11th has since been identified.

Daniel Maggard went missing in McDonald County along Elk River sometime Wednesday afternoon, July 8th. Three days later his body was recovered approximately a quarter to half a mile downstream from the last place he was seen.

The missing person alert has been cancelled and an autopsy has determined that the cause of death was drowning.

A drowning report will be filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Original

MCDONALD Co., Mo — The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office announces a body has been found in the Elk River during the search for a missing Carthage man.

The body was found Saturday afternoon, as the search for Daniel Maggard, 51, entered day three.

The man was last seen floating on the Elk River on Wednesday.

The body will now be sent off for an autopsy to determine the identity and the cause of death.

That information is anticipated to be released some time early next week.