JAY, Okla. – The burned body of a man found in the Lake Eucha area of Delaware County in December had over 28 stab wounds, according to an autopsy report.

Brett Scheele, 37, of Jay, was found along south 609 road in a brush pile that had been set on fire.

The cause of death is multiple sharp force injuries, and the manner of death is homicide, according to a 10-page autopsy report.

“We have new leads and continue to actively investigate this case,” said Sheriff James Beck.

“Approximately 28 sharp force injuries (stab and incised) are noted of the face, scalp, neck, and abdomen; related sharp force injuries to the left jugular vein, skull, brain, and liver are also noted,” the autopsy states.

Of those 28 wounds, eight incised wounds were to the mid and left forehead area, three stab wounds to the left eye, three stab wounds to the neck, and a related “sharp force injury of the left jugular vein,” the report states.

Metal fragments, which are consistent with a knife tip were recovered from the skull, the reports states.

The report states thermal burn injuries are noted to the body at or near the time of death and it’s unclear whether they occurred before or after Scheele’s death. No soot is noted in the airway, the autopsy report states.

“These findings imply that the decedent was not breathing in smoke, and possibly deceased, at the time of the fire,” and “although suggestive, these findings cannot rule out the burn injuries occurring before death,” the autopsy report states.

Methamphetamine and amphetamine were found in Scheele’s system, according to a toxicology report.

Anyone with information concerning Scheele’s death is asked to call the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at 918.253.4531.