FORT SCOTT, Kans. — Fort Scott investigators are determining the cause of death for an individual found Thursday.

The body, discovered shortly before 11 AM, was found in the northern area of Gunn Park and near the Marmaton River, according to a Facebook post by FSPD.

The cause of death is unknown at this time as authorities work to learn more.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.