MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami Police Department and Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a body discovered along Hwy 69.

Authorities were alerted to a male body alongside Hwy 69 just north of the turnpike by highway workers Thursday morning.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The Miami PD is asking drivers to find alternative routes as they canvas the area and close the road.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.