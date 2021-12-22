Body camera footage released after Oklahoma City police officer fires at armed man

CORRECTION: This story has been updated after Oklahoma City police addressed confusion regarding their previous information, saying that the officer fired a gun during the incident, not the armed man he encountered.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have released body camera footage following a tense standoff in which an officer fired his gun at an armed man.

Investigators say it all started when Oklahoma City Officer Andrew Ash went to the Alora Apartments, along N.W. 63rd, following a reported disturbance.

The scene of an officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City.

When he arrived, he met 40-year-old Antwon Hill in a breezeway.

In body camera footage released on Tuesday, Hill could be seen grabbing something in his pocket. Moments later, he pulled out a handgun.

“Shortly thereafter, Mr. Hill reached into his pocket, produced a pistol and pointed it at Officer Ash,” Capt. Valerie Littlejohn said in a news release.

Ash fired his gun at Hill, who was not hit.

At that point, Hill barricaded himself inside an apartment but was eventually taken into custody by the tactical team.

Police arrested 40-year-old Hill on suspicion of felony pointing of a firearm and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

Antwon Hill

Officials say the investigation into the officer-involved shooting is still ongoing.