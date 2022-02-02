WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former U.S. Senator for Kansas Bob Dole was laid to rest today at Arlington National Cemetery. The burial ceremony followed a service at the Memorial Chapel at Arlington.

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation posted messages from the service inside the chapel.

“May God Bless Bob Dole. A man that so many people loved. His life and legacy lives on in us when we act with courage in service to others,” Major Mel O’Malley, chaplain, U.S. Army, said.

“God took the initiative on this Kansas athlete doing his thing. A God so wise, he knew what was best for Bob. A God so powerful he could do what was best for Bob. What a life,” Rear Admiral Barry C. Black, chaplain, U.S. Senate, said.

“The secret of Bob’s great life is that he became a ‘whosoever.’ He left a legacy of not just how to live but how to die,” Black said.

The graveside funeral service was a private ceremony, but media coverage was allowed from a discreet distance.

Bob Dole’s casket arrives at Arlington National Cemetery, Feb. 2, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Bob Dole’s casket is carried to his final resting place at Arlington National Cemetery, Feb. 2, 2022. (KSN Photo)

A large crowd watches as Bob Dole’s casket arrives at his final resting place at Arlington National Cemetery, Feb. 2, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Elizabeth Dole watches the burial ceremony for Bob Dole at Arlington National Cemetery, Feb. 2, 2022. (KSN Photo)

The American flag is held over Bob Dole’s casket at Arlington National Cemetery, Feb. 2, 2022. (KSN Photo)

The American flag is held over Bob Dole’s casket at Arlington National Cemetery, Feb. 2, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Elizabeth and Robin Dole watch the burial ceremony for Bob Dole at Arlington National Cemetery, Feb. 2, 2022. (KSN Photo)

The flag-folding ceremony over Bob Dole’s casket at Arlington National Cemetery, Feb. 2, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Elizabeth Dole is presented with the flag that draped Bob Dole’s casket at Arlington National Cemetery, Feb. 2, 2022. (KSN Photo)

The Arlington ceremony began with a caisson arriving at the gravesite. A team moved the casket from the caisson to the gravesite and secured the flag over the casket.

When the family was seated, the chaplain said a few words. Then, the family rose for military honors. There was a 3-rifle volley and a bugler played Taps.

The family was seated again as the casket team folded the flag. After the flag was presented to the family, there were words of condolences extended, and the service concluded.

Dole’s final resting place is in Section 4 of Arlington National Cemetery, Grave 3-A.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s office said the governor attended the service.

Dole died on Dec. 5 at the age of 98. There were many national and statewide tributes to the much-loved veteran and war hero. The service at Arlington has been pending since then.

Dole was a proud Kansan, a veteran of World War II, an advocate for those with disabilities, and a Republican politician recognized for his ability to find a compromise between battling political parties.