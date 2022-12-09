WELCH, Okla. — A fatal wreck involving a semi remains under investigation, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Brayden K. Ingram, 31, of Bluejacket, Oklahoma, was thrown approximately 15 feet and died Thursday around 10 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 10, approximately three miles east of Welch. He was driving a 1993 Ford F250 pickup truck.

The Highway Patrol routinely investigates whether either of the drivers was under the influence of an intoxicant or had a medical condition at the time of the crash. Currently, the condition of Ingram and Daniel Tanner, 37, of Jay, the driver of the semi, has not been determined.

Ingram’s passenger, Nathaniel L. Sajulga, 25, of Welch, was pinned for approximately 20 minutes and eventually extricated by the Welch Fire Department. Emergency responders transported Sajulga to Mercy Hospital in Joplin. Officers say he is in critical condition with extensive injuries all over his body.

Tanner was also taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin and admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg and trunk injuries.