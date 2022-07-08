GRAND LAKE – The presence of blue-green algae in Grand Lake’s Ketchum Cove has decreased both in size and in toxicity levels in some portions, said Justin Alberty, Grand River Dam Authority spokesman on Friday.

“Again, we want the public to be aware that the overwhelming majority of Grand Lake does not show any signs of blue-green algae and is ready for visitors to come and enjoy,” Alberty said. “We will continue our daily testing and surveys all across the lake and provide updates when they are available.”

However, GRDA continues to advise the public to use extra precaution in this area of the lake as the bloom can concentrate as it is pushed by the wind and waves, he said.

GRDA has not confirmed the bloom in any other areas of Grand Lake.