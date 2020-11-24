Black Friday all week at Kohl’s

JOPLIN, Mo. — You’ve likely been seeing more and more advertising for Black Friday deals. At one Joplin store, workers say the rush is on.

After 16 Black Fridays, Kohl’s store manager Erick Byrd knows all the in’s and out’s of that chaotic shopping day.

“It’s a lot different this year. We started our Black Friday deals on Sunday of this week and they go all the way through Saturday,” said Erick Byrd, Kohl’s Manager.

It helps to spread out the shopping crowd normally focused on just one or two days. Instead, they’re in the store on a Saturday, Wednesday, or a Monday.

“I would say we’re busier than we would normally be on a Monday before Thanksgiving,” said Byrd.

It allows for social distancing and all the other coronavirus protocols.

“Safety procedures in place to make sure that our customers and our associates are safe. So all our associates wear masks – and we have masks available for our customers as well in case they forget one. We also have protective barriers throughout the whole store,” said Byrd.

But not everything has changed. There are still distinctive Black Friday deals scattered around the store – on end caps, with big signs pointing shoppers to the big bargains.

“[It] makes it easy to identify the items that they’re looking for. So that’s probably been the least of the changes this year – just because the product that people are looking for is still the same: they’re looking for that perfect gift,” said Byrd.