Black Cat Rd and 7th St. collision

JOPLIN, Mo. — A mid-morning accident on Friday sends two people to the hospital with moderate injuries.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol a 2001 Ford pickup driven by 37-year-old William Aguilar of Carthage was traveling westbound on Missouri 66 at the intersection of 7th and Black Cat Road when he attempted to make a left turn and pulled into the path of a westbound 2005 Freightliner driven by 72-year-old Ross Ronald, of Joplin.

Both Aguilar and a passenger in the pickup, 40-year-old Sarai E. Cipraiano-Lopez suffered moderate injuries and were transferred by ambulance to Freeman West.

The pickup suffered extensive damage, while the Freightliner obtained moderate damage. All occupants were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.

