JOPLIN, Mo. — The spiritual leader of the Catholic Church in southern Missouri made a stop in Joplin today.

This week is Catholic Schools Week.

Bishop Edward Rice led the mass for students of St. Mary’s Elementary, St. Peter’s Middle School, and McAuley High School. Part of his message focused on the financial sacrifice parents make to send their kids to a private school and that the decision isn’t always about money.

“As we try to fulfill our intellectual needs and social needs, there’s that certain part of the human heart that only God can fill, and that’s part of the purpose of a Catholic School,” said Bishop Rice, Springfield Cape-Girardeau Diocese.

The school system, today, also announced its two Educators of the Year, Annette Taylor from St. Mary’s and Drew Feathers from St. Peter’s and McAuley.