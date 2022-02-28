JOPLIN, Mo. — Cases of Bird Flu are seeing an uptick — which has the experts keeping a close eye on the health of birds in Missouri.

Missouri Conservation officials say that while avian influenza hasn’t been detected here yet, it has been affecting birds that share a migratory route with the Show-Me State.

They’re monitoring that population for any illness, specifically water fowl, like ducks and geese, and shore birds, like herons and egrets.

“Because it can be transferred to domestic poultry it also has an agricultural concern, too. So that’s why we’re on the lookout for it. Obviously the earlier we can find it, the sooner we know it’s here and do whatever we need to do,” said Francis Skalicky, Missouri Department of Conservation.

If it’s found in wild birds, that would prompt more extensive testing and warnings to commercial poultry operations.

If the bird flu is found in a domestic setting, the animal would have to be destroyed.