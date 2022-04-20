There are 21 people running in the Republican primary to fill Roy Blunt’s soon-to-be-vacant Senate seat. Representative Billy Long believes Blunt’s successor needs to be willing to regularly face their constituents and not run to the news cameras at every turn. Long says he’s just the person for the job.

He’s served as the U.S. Representative for Missouri’s 7th congressional district since 2011, which is anchored in Springfield and includes Joplin and Branson. Then considered a longshot in a crowded, eight-person field, Long won the 2010 primary and cruised to victory that November. In the 2010 general and every election since, Long has never received less than 63% of the vote.

Long says “normal people” should run for office and not political opportunists. He touts a lengthy conservative voting record and is proud to be politically unpolished.