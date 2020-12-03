JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — 2021 is still nearly a month away, but Missouri lawmakers are already looking ahead to the new year.

Bill pre-filing is underway in Jefferson City, with a long list of potential laws growing even longer. Some of the filings revisit issues debated in the past, including a statewide prescription drug monitoring program.

State Senator Bill White of Joplin says addressing Covid-19 liability issues is his top priority.

State Representative Ann Kelley from Lamar is sponsoring a bill to address licensing substitute teachers.

The state legislature will reconvene on January 6.