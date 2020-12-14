‘Bikes 4 Tykes’ program collects bikes for kids in need

In honor of the holiday season, Joplin’s Hideout Harley-Davidson is holding their first annual “Bikes 4 Tykes” program to collect bikes for children in need. Hideout Harley-Davidson started the program November 1 and it will run until December 22. All of the bikes collected will go to Children’s Haven in Joplin.

The public is encouraged to participate and may bring new or gently-used bikes to Hideout Harley-Davidson at 5014 S. Main Street Joplin, MO 64804, or they may give a monetary donation instead. The last day to donate is December 21 and hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Jordan Gregory, Hideout Harley-Davidson marketing, advertising, and events administrator, said this was the first year for Bikes 4 Tykes in addition to their usual toy run.

“So, we have a new general manager that we got this year and he was the one who kind of implemented he wanted to do something a little bit different for Christmas this year,” Gregory said. “We’ve always done, and we still did, a toy run, but he wanted kind of solely focus on something else just to kind of see how it would go. And so, this is what we went with. So, it was kind of his decision and then we reached out to obviously Harley Davidson Corporate and then they gave us the go ahead on it.”

Hideout Harley-Davidson chose to hold Bikes 4 Tykes this year so as to allow their organization to be a larger part of the community.

“Mainly just to focus on, we don’t want to be considered just a dealership—just a Harley-Davidson Dealership—it’s really just reaching out to locals and wanting to be just a part of the community,” Gregory said. “And then definitely just to help kids for around Christmastime, around the holidays.”

The bikes will benefit kids at Children’s Haven, which is a free temporary shelter for children all ages. Children stay at Children’s Haven while parents handle family crises, such as homelessness, hospitalization, fear of abuse or neglect, lack of food or utilities, and more. Gregory said they chose to pair with Children’s Haven for Bikes 4 Tykes because their story resonated most with them.

“So, I did a lot of research on just different like local organizations that we could really work with and the Children’s Haven they’re the ones that just kind of stuck out the most, especially when they kind of explained just different situations that a lot of those younger kids can be in,” she said. “And so, they were just the ones that we felt would be the most beneficial for their Christmas, for the holidays.”

Gregory said she thinks the Bikes 4 Tykes program will really benefit the kids at Children’s Haven, not just because the children will receive bikes, but also because they will get to take them home with them.

“… When we reached out to them at first, they were so excited about it, especially because, so the bikes aren’t going to just stay at the Children’s Haven,” Gregory said. “So, when the kids are released to go home or somewhere, they actually get to take that with them, so that’s like theirs to keep. It’s not just a bike that will stay at the Children’s Haven forever, it’s actually one that they’re solely going to get to keep, they’ll get to learn to ride, they can grow in to, anything of that sort.”

So far Hideout Harley-Davidson has collected 33 donated bikes, in addition to monetary donations, as of December 14. Gregory said they’ve done well so far, but they have hopes they will receive additional donations before the program’s end. On December 22 Hideout Harley-Davidson will drop off the bikes to Children’s Haven, just days before Christmas.

“… Realistically, I mean, our goal was like 50 to 100 and we’ve had a lot of people come in and donate money as well, if they weren’t able to buy or purchase a new bike,” she said. “Or, we even encourage like if anyone had a gently-used bike our service guys have actually cleaned up quite a few of them and kind of aired up the tires and re-did a few of them that were used. So, I think we’re going to have quite a bit …”

For those who may not have gotten the chance to donate to Hideout Harley-Davidson’s first annual Bikes 4 Tykes, they can look forward to January when the program is brought back.

“… So, next year we’re going to open it up to be like an all-year thing, so we’re going to start in January and just kind of from January to close until Christmas next year,” Gregory said. “So that way it gives us kind of a longer period of time just to see how many bikes that we’re able to collect for it.”