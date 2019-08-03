Big Spring Bluegrass and BBQ Festival thrives despite poor weather conditions

NEOSHO, Mo. — Hundreds of people flock to Neosho to enjoy bluegrass music.

The City of Neosho hosted the 6th annual Big Spring Bluegrass and BBQ Festival Saturday at Big Spring Park.

Seven bluegrass bands played over seven hours to an audience of 600 people.

Local vendors lined the streets of the park to serve funnel cakes, hot dogs, and barbecue.

No matter rain or shine, four states residents were glad to be at this event.

Master Scott Hall, City of Neosho Public Relations and Events Coordinator, says, “I love that they love being here in community together and even if they’re from all kinds of walks of life. They love this together as a [bonding experience].

Restaurants on the square will be staying open later Saturday evening to accommodate visitors that attended the festival.