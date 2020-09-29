Big Brutus hosts fundraising event for the McCune Volunteer Fire Dept.

WEST MINERAL, Ks. — Big Brutus Inc. in Cherokee County announces a fundraising event to help raise funds for the McCune Volunteer Fire Department.

The fundraising event will take place on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at Big Brutus Inc. in West Mineral, Kansas.

The event will have numerous activities including a hayride, self guided tours, concessions, and live music. Big Brutus is located at a resting point on the 100 mile bike ride sponsored by Tailwind Cyclists.

The McCune FD supporters will be serving and selling concessions to help furnish their new fire station.

Self Guided tours will begin at 9:00 A.M. through 5 P.M. Hayrides will start at 2:00 P.M.

Live music will feature:

5:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.: Country and Chrisitan Artist Dustin Treiber

6:15 P.M. – 7:15 P.M.: The Grits and Grass String Band

Half of the days entry fees will be donated to the McCune Fire Department

Adults: $8, Seniors (64 & up): $7.50, Kids (ages 6-12): $5, Kids (5 & under): Free