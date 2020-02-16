Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jasper and Newton Counties hosts open house

JOPLIN, Mo. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jasper and Newton Counties hold an open house to show the community what they’re all about.

Saturday morning, the organization invited everyone out to the Victory Sports Complex.

The free event had a rock climbing wall, activities, and snacks for bigs and little’s to enjoy.

Those interested in signing up for the program could also do so at the event.

With about 30 little’s on the waiting list currently, holding events like these helps get new faces engaged.

Tom Fuhr, Big Brothers Big Sister of Jasper and Newton Counties, says, “This event is held to let people know what our needs are. We’re in need of volunteers and to bring awareness to our program.”

For more information on the organization or how to sign up, click here.