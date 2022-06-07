JOPLIN, Mo. — Temperatures are heating up, and to cool off this summer many are heading to their local taproom in search of something refreshing and new.

These local breweries scored the highest on Yelp and made their way to the Best 8 Joplin Area Breweries. Each have their own take on summer specialties and fun events to chill you out during the upcoming dog days.

#8. Track 94 Brewery

Based in Seneca, Track 94 Brewery has more than just beer; Welcoming to kids and dogs as well this cozy beer garden makes for a family friendly atmosphere. Offering activities, board games, and regular live entertainment, Track 94 Brewery brings home 5/5 stars on Yelp.

#7. The Jolly Fox Brewery

In Pittsburg you’ll find the Jolly Fox Brewery complete with “signature cocktails and a full food menu.” BBQ lovers can enjoy meats smoked in-house with a pleasant atmosphere – or maybe even outside on the patio. The Jolly Fox earned 3.5/5 stars on Yelp.

#6. Drop The H Brewing Company

Another local favorite out of Pittsburg is Drop The H Brewing Company. While brews are still a staple here, pizza lovers will also get a slice of the action with countless gourmet types to choose from. As some reviews have noted, selection may be limited here but the quality is not. Drop The H Brewing Company got 4.5/5 stars on Yelp.

#5. Indian Springs Brewery

Over to Neosho we find the Indian Springs Brewery. Also kid friendly this taproom includes a restaurant right on Neosho’s Historic Square. Wednesdays are open mic night and often feature local artists. Their beer is brewed right in McDonald County just outside of town. Yelp gave Indian Springs Brewery 4.5/5 stars.

#4. Beard Engine Brewing

Off the beaten path you’ll find Beard Engine Brewing in Alba. The establishment prides itself on local sourced ingredients as well as serving a mix of traditional and contemporary recipes. With enough craft brews to fill a book it’s no wonder this small time business has made a big splash. They brought in 5/5 stars on Yelp.

#3. Flag City Brewing

In Webb City you’ll find Flag City Brewing, a small, “nano” brewery that opened relatively recently. Food trucks are common here with a rotating selection of seasonal beers – all within their quaint downtown Webb City location. They got 5/5 stars on Yelp.

#2. Chaos Brewing

On Joplin’s Main Street one can expect to find Chaos Brewing, or Joplin’s first craft brewery and taproom. The spacious interior features local music, comedians, and other regular events that can even be rented for your next gettogether. Their 7BBL brewing system always offers something new or tasty for patrons. They got 5/5 stars.

#1. Bricktown Brewery

Only last year did Bricktown Brewery make it’s way into Joplin after the OKC-based chain noticed many customers driving all the way to Springfield to get a taste. Local beers and a variety of entrees await families looking for a clean, but cool atmosphere. Renowned for their service as well, Bricktown Brewery earned 4.5/5 stars through Yelp.

*Editor’s note: This list was made with the use of Yelp, a company that publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses such as restaurants. Results seen in Yelp’s best restaurants lists are subject to sponsorship and paid advertisement.