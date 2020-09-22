Bentonville West senior dies in car accident

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville West senior Oliver “Oa” Doctorello was killed in a car crash on Monday, September 21.
The school confirmed this and released a statement on his passing.
Words fail us today but we’re united in loving support. Our counselors are prepared to care for our students and staff as they process this pain. Please lift up Oliver’s family, in prayer, as they grieve this immeasurable loss.BENTONVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Pauoa Doctorello was a bright light for everyone that knew him. He lived life to the fullest. He brightened your day with his infectious smile and charming personality. If you knew, then you loved him. Rest In Peace, Oa. We love you, we’ll miss you, and we will never forget you!WEST WRESTLING TWITTER POST