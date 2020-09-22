Bentonville West senior dies in car accident

Tuesday, September 22 marks the first day of fall for 2020. Also on this day is the fall equinox—also known as the autumnal or September equinox, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The fall equinox is used as a way of marking the transition from summer to fall in the Northern Hemisphere, the Washington Post reports.

The fall equinox is not simply a single day, instead it is an exact moment on September 22, which this year it happened precisely at 9:31 a.m. Eastern Time, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. This moment happens at the same moment all across the world.