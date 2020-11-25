Bentonville Confederate Monument move approved; statue to remain on National Register of Historic Places

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Confederate Monument’s move to James H. Berry Park has been approved by the United States Department of the Interior, according to a lawyer representing the Daughters of the Confederacy on Wednesday.

The monument will remain listed in the National Register of Historic Places during the move.

After it has been relocated, the group must provide documentation and photographs of the statue in its new location in order to receive final approval for its continued listing in the National Register.

“The United Daughter of the Confederacy is very pleased by the announcement and approval by the National Park Service to keep the monument listed on the National Register of Historic Places during the transition to the world-class James H. Berry Park,” said trial lawyer Joey McCutchen, who represents the Daughters of the Confederacy. “We look forward to receiving final approval when the monument is relocated in the near future.”

The Confederate soldier’s statue was removed from the Downtown Bentonville Square in early September. It had been at the center of the square since 1908 and has been the subject of much controversy over the years.

After its relocation, the Benton County Historical Society will own and operate the park and display the monument.