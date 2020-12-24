Benton County woman charged after man dies from shotgun shooting

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — A woman has been charged after a man in Benton County has died over a scuffle involving a 12 gauge shotgun that later went off.

According to a press release, 37-year-old Jason Swanson, was shot in the upper torso at a home located on BB Highway near Warsaw, Mo. Wednesday. Court records say 63-year-old Patricia Garvey has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox says due to the nature of the situation, the Division of Drug and Crime Control was called (DDCC) to process the scene. He says after an investigation and an interview with Garvey, the DDCC filed the charges of Involuntary Manslaughter 1st Degree (C Felony) and Armed Criminal Action.

Garvey is being held in the Benton County Jail on a $200,000 cash or surety bond.