Benton County drive-thru voter registration is Wednesday

by: Ninette Sosa

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The League of Women Voters of Benton County is sponsoring a drive-thru voter registration on Wednesday, September 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The location is in the parking lot of 10 Box, 103 N. Dixieland in Rogers.

Forms can be filled out from your car and face/nose coverings are required for all participants.

Registrations must be received at the County Clerk’s office by October 5.

WHO IS THIS FOR?

  • Voter registration
  • Make a name or address change

VOTER QUALIFICATIONS:

  • U.S. citizen and Arkansas resident
  • 18 years or older on Election Day
  • Not declared incompetent by a court
  • Not a convicted felon without your right to vote restored

REMEMBER!

Election day is Nov. 3
Registration deadlines: By mail: Postmarked by Oct. 5In person: Oct. 5
Absentee ballot deadlines: Request: Oct. 27Return by mail: Received by Nov. 3Return in person: Nov. 2 by close of business
Early voting: Oct. 19 – Nov. 2, but dates and hours may vary based on where you live

