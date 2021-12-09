Bella Vista PD & McDonald Co. Deputies arrest two

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Two men are in McDonald County jail thanks to the collaboration between both the Bella Vista PD and McDonald County Deputies.

It started with a call from Bella Vista police to McDonald Co. searching for a suspect wanted on warrants for domestic violence and suspected vehicle theft from Bella Vista.

BVPD and the Deputies began their investigation at an address on Dewberry Ln. in McDonald County, later learning that the owner of the property also had a warrant for stealing.

At the location, the combined authorities arrested Dustin Harville, of Bella Vista, and property owner Jay Glasgow without incident.

Harville was wanted in both Taney County, MO and the State of Louisiana on Domestic Violence charges.