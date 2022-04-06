SENECA, Mo. — Another bear has been spotted in Seneca near the downtown area.

The bear was first sighted about one month ago near State Highway 43 and Thurman Street.

Within the last couple of days the bear made an apperance near Osage and Cherokee street. The increase in sightings is likely due to the warmer weather and more sightings may still occur.

“We like to know where it’s at, if it becomes a reoccurring problem. It’s getting into their trash or trying to get on the back porch for dog food or cat food. We wanna know. We’re just gonna turn around and report it to Conservation,” said James Altic-Seneca Police Chief.

The Seneca Police are encouraging the public to not engage or feed the bear if sighted. This will help keep him out of Seneca’s populated areas.