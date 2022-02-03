KSNF —A warning from the Better Business Bureau about the potential for getting scammed when trying to purchase N-95 and KN-95 masks.

Although the federal government is in the process of making those masks available for free to the public, some residents may not want to wait that long.

N-95 masks are put through rigorous testing to get approval for use in the US. Meanwhile, KN-95 masks are regulated by the Chinese government to meet air pollution standards, but not regulated by the US government.

The CDC warns roughly 60% of KN-95 masks are counterfeit products that fail to meet even the Chinese standards. Futhermore, some people are ordering masks through social media ads and never receiving the product.

The BBB suggests buying them from reputable stores and websites. Also, refer to the Centers for Disease Control to verify the protective certification of the product. And research the online store to confirm it has working contact information.