Baxter Springs woman arrested in drug raid

BAXTER SRPINGS, Kans. — A woman is in Cherokee County Jail on possession charges after authorities found illicit drugs at her residence.

Around 9:00 AM Wednesday, Detectives with the CCSO along with BSPD raided the home at 504 W 10th St in Baxter Springs.

The search found suspected narcotics and paraphernalia.

Paula Deann Grisham, 63, was arrested on allegations of Possessing Meth, Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia.

This search was part of an ongoing investigation, the office said. They also added that additional suspects are likely to be charged.