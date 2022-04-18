BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Southeast Kansas authorities are seeking a shooting suspect.

Just after midnight Monday, a shooting victim was found west of Baxter Springs. The 41-year-old was taken to Cherokee County EMS to a Joplin hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Since their investigation, detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Shawn Houston for allegations of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

Houston is considered armed and dangerous, therefore citizens are urged to not make contact with him and instead contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division at 620-429-3992, 620-848-3000 or submit a tip anonymously by texting 888777.