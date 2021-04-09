Baxter Springs renovating the past

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — The old “Bob Page Auto Supply” building in Baxter spring is getting a makeover.

Later this month, it will open as “Bricks and Brews.” Baxter Springs resident Doug Puckett bought the building 2-years ago and has been restoring it with his family.

They’re putting the final touches on the restaurant – and have a grand opening set for Thursday, April 22nd.

The neat thing about this is that Puckett worked in the building in high school when it was an auto parts store.

Doug Puckett, Bricks and Brews Owner:

“Since it was an auto parts store we kind of kept the automotive theme and route 66 and keep it automotive kind of theme.”

Puckett is also currently hiring. Folks interested can fill-out an application there – or online.

You can visit their Facebook page here.