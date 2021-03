BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Due to an ongoing problem, part of a southeast Kansas park will be restricting it’s access.

The City of Baxter Springs announced it will be closing the road to Riverside East along the city lagoons.

This was due to an ongoing problem with illegal dumping and vandalism across the roads.

Baxter Springs had tried solving this problem but the littering continued.

The park itself will remain open, but the road is now only open to foot traffic and authorized vehicles.