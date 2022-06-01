BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A Baxter Springs man that pointed a gun and threatened two individuals over Memorial Day weekend has now been arrested.

Nicholas Patton

On Saturday, deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to a confrontation at a home just outside Baxter Springs. It was learned that a suspect approached two other men and pointed his handgun at them and made threats.

Before deputies could arrived however, the suspect had already fled the scene.

On Wednesday, CCSO reported that 37-year-old Nicholas Patton, of Baxter Springs, was located and arrested on allegations of Aggravated Assault. He is being held in the Cherokee County Jail on a $16,000 bond.