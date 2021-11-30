Baxter Springs man shot, charged after allegedly invading home

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A Baxter Springs man is in police custody and recovering from gunshot wounds after allegedly invading a residence.

Monday night, BSPD officers arrived at 2305 Cleveland Ave to find Shawn James Tallant Jr., of Baxter, suffering from gunshot wounds. Tallant was detained as an ambulance was called to the scene to treat his wounds.

Occupants of the nearby residence came outside voluntarily to discuss the incident with investigators: The residents – Braden Matthew Coe and Leslie Cantrell – told investigators that Tallant had invaded their home and assaulted them.

Stating there were two children with them in the home at the time, Coe and Cantrell said they barricaded themselves and the kids in a bedroom. Tallant, however, continued towards the group prompting Coe to fire several 9mm rounds at Tallant, striking him in the thigh and calf. The handgun was seized by authorities.

With the statements from the homeowners and evidence from the scene police arrested Tallant and transported him to a local hospital where he remains in good condition.

Tallant was charged with Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Assault, and Criminal Damage to Property. Upon his release from the hospital Tallant will face extradition to Cherokee County. No one else has been charged at this time.