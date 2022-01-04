Baxter Springs man sentenced for 36 years for 2016 stabbing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A Baxter Springs man will spend more than three decades behind bars for a 2016 stabbing death.

Today a judge sentenced 38-year-old Brian Waterman to more than 36 years in prison on charges of attempted pre-meditated murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary charges.

A jury convicted waterman back in November following a three-day trial.

Those charges are from a may 2016 incident, where waterman stabbed someone during a home invasion in Baxter Springs.

Authorities searched for him in southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri. He was arrested the next day in Miami.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories