Baxter Springs man sentenced for 36 years for 2016 stabbing

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A Baxter Springs man will spend more than three decades behind bars for a 2016 stabbing death.

Today a judge sentenced 38-year-old Brian Waterman to more than 36 years in prison on charges of attempted pre-meditated murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary charges.

A jury convicted waterman back in November following a three-day trial.

Those charges are from a may 2016 incident, where waterman stabbed someone during a home invasion in Baxter Springs.

Authorities searched for him in southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri. He was arrested the next day in Miami.