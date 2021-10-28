Baxter Springs man sentenced for 2017 gasoline attack

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A Baxter Springs man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing a woman and injuring three police officers.

Earlier this week a judge sentenced 53-year-old Harvey Raymond Ortberg to 25 years to life in prison for First Degree Felony Murder and nine years for two counts of Aggravated Battery of Law Enforcement.

Harvey Raymond Ortberg

Ortberg must serve the nine years before beginning his sentence on the murder charge. He plead guilty to the charges earlier this year.

Those charges stem from a September 30, 2017 incident at a Baxter Springs home where Ortberg attacked 65-year-old Sharon Horn and doused her with fuel.

When two officers arrived at the home, Ortberg threw fuel on them and then light it. A third officer showed up and put the fire out. Two officers suffered minor injuries, while another and Ortberg suffered serious injuries.

Horn died the next morning.

Officer Jimmy Hamilton returned to full duty in April of 2018 after recovering in a Springfield hospital burn victim unit.