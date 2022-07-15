COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A southeast Kansas man is dead after a crash in a construction zone in Cowley County on Thursday.

Troopers say 72-year-old Billy Watson, Jr. was driving a 1973 Ford Ranchero west on Highway 166 east of Arkansas City when he drove around a highway flagger and sideswiped a road milling machine.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Troopers do not believe speeding was a factor in the crash. No highway workers were injured in the crash. An investigation is still ongoing.

