Baxter Springs Firefighter passes due to injuries sustained in October fire

Local News

Procession planned early this afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lt. Malachi Brown photo from Sept. 11, 2021. Burned structure 512 West 14th, Baxter Springs, Kansas.

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A firefighter with the Baxter Springs FD has passed due to injuries stemming from fighting a fire back in October.

Firefighter Lt. Malachi Brown died Thursday morning in a Springfield Burn Unit. Lt. Brown had been transferred there following his injuries sustained in a Baxter fire on October 15th.

He was placed in a medically induced coma and ventilator during his stay with burns covering 25% of his body.

Lt. Brown was a veteran in the department and is survived by his wife, Jessica and their three children.

We will update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories