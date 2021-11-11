Baxter Springs Firefighter passes due to injuries sustained in October fire

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A firefighter with the Baxter Springs FD has passed due to injuries stemming from fighting a fire back in October.

Firefighter Lt. Malachi Brown died Thursday morning in a Springfield Burn Unit. Lt. Brown had been transferred there following his injuries sustained in a Baxter fire on October 15th.

He was placed in a medically induced coma and ventilator during his stay with burns covering 25% of his body.

Lt. Brown was a veteran in the department and is survived by his wife, Jessica and their three children.

We will update this story as more details are released.