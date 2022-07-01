BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A months-long investigation into a drug distribution and possession operation in Baxter Springs resulted in four arrests Thursday.

Early in the afternoon on June 30th, Baxter Springs Police and deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 2400 Lincoln Ave., according to a Facebook post by BSPD.

The search yielded multiple illicit drugs, such as suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia. Loaded firearms and boxes of ammunition were also uncovered at the home.

The four arrested and taken to Cherokee County Jail were:

Timothy Putnam, age 60 – Possessing Methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, Possessing Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Use of a Firearm, Possessing of Marijuana bond $14,000

Andrew Putnam, age 55 – Possessing Methamphetamine, Possessing Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Use of a Firearm, bond $7,000

Nason Putnam, age 24 – Possessing Methamphetamine, Possessing Drug Paraphernalia, bond $6,000

Michelle Hughey, age 40 – Possessing Methamphetamine, Possessing Drug Paraphernalia, bond $6,000

The investigation remains ongoing.