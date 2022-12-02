BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — An old favorite in Baxter Springs has a new location — in an old building. Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant cut the ribbon on their new location Friday morning. After outgrowing their previous spot, they’re now set up on 13th and Military in Downtown. The building itself was quite old, but instead of demolishing the structure, it now has new life.

“It’s an amazing feeling. For us, for our family, for our customers but most of all for our employees. We’ve had great help along the way these past three years and it just feels, personally to me, amazing to be able to offer them a better working space. We’re not as crowded here. I just think that everybody’s really excited,” said Angelica & Juan Rodriguez, Owners.

Juan and Angelica say it’s truly a family affair, with family members sometimes working in the restaurant after they eat.