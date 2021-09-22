Baxter Springs adds a nine hole disc golf course to Kiwanis Park

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — The city of Baxter Springs is unveiling a new sport in one of its parks.

Today the city finished installing a disc golf course inside Kiwanis Park.

The nine hole course cost the city five thousand dollars.

The Baxter Disc Golf Club approached the city back in April about installing a course to get more people involved in the sport.

“I’m hoping to see a lot of people out here enjoying it. There’s people that come down here for practice and walking. But I think you can do more than that. Once people play it they’ll see and get more population out here enjoying the outdoors. And then in the long run, I would like to see a tournament,” said Charles Rector, President Of Baxter Disc Golf Club.

The Baxter Disc Golf Club will start a league on Sundays for 7th through 12th graders at 3pm and an adult group at 4pm.

