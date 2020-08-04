Bass Pro founder announces purchase of Dogpatch USA in Newton County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Bass Pro founder Johnny Morris announced the purchase of the former Dogpatch USA theme park property on August 4, 2020.

Dogpatch USA is a beautiful 400-acre natural setting, in northern Arkansas’ Newton County.

The plans for the property are not finalized and remain in the early stages.

According to a press release, Morris says he is committed to preserving the historic Dogpatch property as a nature experience for future generations to enjoy.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to restore, preserve and share this crown jewel of Arkansas and the Ozarks so everyone can further enjoy the wonderful region we call home,” said Morris, a lifelong resident of Springfield, Missouri. Johnny has worked tirelessly to promote and share the natural beauty of the Ozarks with visitors from around the world. He added, “We’re going to take our time to restore the site, dream big and imagine the possibilities to help more families get back to nature through this historic and cherished place.”