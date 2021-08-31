Barton County Community Foundation launches vaccine initiative & announces upcoming events

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Barton County Community Foundation (BCCF) is teaming up with the BC Health Department and local charity organizations to help vaccinate area residents and fundraise.

BCCF, Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO), as well as Cox Health Barton County are working with the health department to provide vaccines in the area at multiple locations:

t — Mon – Fri ; 8 AM – 4 PM, by Appt. 682-3363 Cox BC Hospital — Mon 10 AM -12 PM ; Fri 9 AM – 1 PM, by Appt. 681-5266 [Pfizer]

— Mon 10 AM -12 PM ; Fri 9 AM – 1 PM, by Appt. 681-5266 [Pfizer] Auburn Pharmacy — Fri 10 AM – 3:45 PM [Moderna]

— Fri 10 AM – 3:45 PM [Moderna] Wal-Mart Pharmacy –Mon – Fri 9 AM – 8 PM ; Sat 9 AM – 7 PM ; Sun 10 AM – 4 PM, Walk in or Schedule at walmart.com/covidvaccine [Pfizer & Moderna]

In addition to vaccine clinics, BCCF is also inviting residents to a ‘Lunch & Learn on Volunteerism, Leadership & Community Engagement’ next Wednesday, September 8th.

The one-hour lunch program will “provide tips and info on volunteerism, leadership, collaboration with community partners and community engagement,” according to a release.

Later in October an annual fundraising Gala will also be hosted by BCCF. More information on that event can be found below: