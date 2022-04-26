LAMAR, Mo. — A local health department is reminding families it’s not too early to get ready for the upcoming school year.

The Barton County Health Department is offering immunizations for kids going into kindergarten. They recommend families get the vaccines as soon as possible.

“As soon as you get their shots its a lot easier for if they have complications. Its easier for their bodies to deal with those complications and for you to deal with the complications. If you come in and they are needing four or five shots two days before school that’s going to be a problem,” said Audrey Hart, Barton Co. Health Dept.

They plan on holding a vaccine clinic next month.

