BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Barton County has been dealing with major flooding Thursday.

Like most places in the Four State area, portions of Lamar are experiencing rising flood waters and keeping a close watch on road conditions.

Businesses and homes are moving valuables to safe places to avoid water damage, as waters continue rising.

Baldwin’s Auto Shop says they are planning for a long night as they move cars to higher ground.

“The water was, out about where that gate was, maybe halfway up on it. So, it’s come up probably two feet this morning,” said Zac Baldwin, Owner of Baldwin’s Auto Repair.

Over the next few days the flooding is expected to increase and move closer to businesses and homes.