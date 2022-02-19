PARSONS, Ks. — One of the newest business owner’s in Parsons also happens to be one of the youngest.

Main Street Skin held its grand opening Saturday morning.



The massage, waxing and facial business was started by Cameron Reitemeier from Bartlett, and she’s just 22 years-old.



As a child Reitemeier grew up watching her father run his own business, so after working in a salon for two years, she decided to take a chance.



“Watching him go through all that, I learned at a young age that that’s what I wanted to do, I want to be the boss and the owner and so I just jumped in,” Cameron Reitemeier, Main Street Skin Owner, “I don’t think I ever thought I’d be at this point at 22 years-old having so many people support my business.”



Reitemeier purchased the building back in September of last year and officially began working from it at the end of December.