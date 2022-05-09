TULSA, Okla. – A Bartlesville teenage boy accused of abusing a toddler and causing his death pleaded guilty on Monday in federal court.

Terry Nathan Hindman, 17, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in a prepared statement.

“The abuse this young child endured at the hands (of) Terry Hindman is horrific and his death a tragedy,” Johnson said.

Hindman, a chronic methamphetamine user, admitted on Sept. 29 that he was caring for Elliott Winget, his girlfriend’s 23-month-old son when he intentionally threw the child across the room toward a couch with excessive force according to a plea agreement. The child’s head hit the wall directly behind the couch then he landed on a table in front of the couch striking his head again.

Hindman, who has unresolved mental health issues, told investigators the child stumbled, the plea agreement states.

Hindman failed to seek medical attention and did not tell anyone about the incident, including doctors when the child was taken to the hospital later that day.

On Oct. 2, Hindman was watching the child again when the child began having medical problems and appeared to have trouble breathing.

Again, Hindman failed to seek medical care and tell anyone about the Sept. 29 injury.

The child’s mother later called an ambulance and subsequently transferred to Oklahoma City where the child died on Oct. 7 from blunt force trauma associated with the injury on Sept. 29.

Hindman was charged as an adult for the crime. He faces between 14 and up to 17½ years in federal prison, according to his plea agreement.