Deputy Gary Snook

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Deputy Gary Snook passed away earlier today from health complications. Sheriff Danny Boyd says Snook had been hospitalized for the last several weeks and was unable to recover.

Snook had served Barry County for 21 years, beginning his career in 2001 as a correction officer and worked his way up to a patrol deputy.

In the last several years, Snook had been assigned to the Barry County Courthouse where he served as courthouse security.

His funeral services are pending.