Lawrence Dwight Gwinup

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — One man is in custody on a list of drug charges after he was found to be carrying ~260 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Deputies with the Barry County Sheriff’s Office visited Farm Roads 1145 and 2180 for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Here they found Lawrence Dwight Gwinup and his vehicle that went off the roadway and hit a fence.

During the deputies investigation they uncovered around 260 grams of a “crystal-like substance” spread amongst six clear baggies inside Gwinup’s vehicle. A baggie containing a large quantity of the same substance was also found. All of which, tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

Digital scales and drug paraphernalia were also found along with a Smith & Wesson firearm.

Gwinup faces the following charges: