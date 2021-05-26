Ballpark vandalized just days before name change to honor Boyer Family

ALBA, Mo. — Mickey Mantle — the “Commerce Comet” — wasn’t the only big name professional baseball player to come out of the Four States.

The town of Alba, Missouri produced seven.

All from the same family.

This weekend — a ballpark there will bare the family name.

For decades, it’s been named after a former mayor, Ike Meredith.

But this weekend, that name will change to Boyer Field.

Alba city councilman Nate Artinger says the name change is just one of the changes visitors will notice.

“The concession stand, new roof, new fascia, soffit, new paint, some electrical, some lighting being replaced and the sign especially was what was just recently replaced,” Artinger said.

Artinger says the name change isn’t meant to disrespect what Meredith did for the community many decades ago.

He says it’s more so to bring notoriety to the baseball, softball and little leagues fields that were built around the same time as the school building.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to catch up with some traveling teams leagues,” Artinger said. “Right now, a lot of area schools and teams from out of the area frequent it,. They use it quite a bit, but we do have a lot of local leagues that will be using it as well.”

Cloyd and Ken Boyer played for the St. Louis cardinals. Clete Boyer played for the New York Tankees.

Alba resident Dan Pinola agrees with the name change.

“It’s historic” Pinola said. “In Commerce, they have Mickey Mantle Field. As a matter of fact, Mickey Mantle and his team would come up here during breaks in the season and play friendly games with the Boyer brothers here in Alba.”

Sadly, just days after this sign went up, it was spray painted by vandals, but an area cleaning company was able to make it look good as new.

Saturday’s dedication ceremony is scheduled to take place at 11 AM.